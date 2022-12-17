BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – The fast-growing Texas-based wing restaurant will open its third Acadiana location in Broussard.

WingStop will open at the Country View Shopping Center (phase 2 development) at 1137 S. Bernard Rd. in Broussard, and is expected to open in early summer of 2023, as reported by Developing Lafayette.

WingStop began in Garland, Tx. as just a small buffalo-style wing restaurant in 1994, but has since grown to more than 1,500 locations around the world, according to their website.

The restuant is already serving up wings, chicken sandwiches, and tenders at two locations in Acadiana with one in Lafayette and another in New Iberia.