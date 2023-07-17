CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Carencro residents can expect a new restaurant in their area soon, as the Texas-based Wing Stop restaurant chain is opening a new location.

As reported by Developing Lafayette, the new Wing Stop location will be inside the Center Square shopping center at 3500 NE Evangeline Throughway in Carencro. The tentative timeline for the location’s opening is in 6-7 months.

Wing Stop was founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas. The restaurant chain specializes in traditional and boneless chicken wings tossed in their signature sauces. Their menu also offers chicken sandwiches, seasoned fries, chicken tenders and dessert options.

You can view the full menu on the official Wing Stop website. This will be the fourth Wing Stop location to open in Acadiana after a restaurant opened in Broussard last year.