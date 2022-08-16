LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – For the first time, a widow is speaking out about her husband’s murder that happened five years ago when he tried to help a stranger.

Christon Chaisson was passing by the Rosa Parks Center in Downtown Lafayette when he saw a woman being beaten by her boyfriend. He was killed when he attempted to intervene to protect the woman. At the time, Chaisson was hailed as a good Samaritan for trying to stop the crime. “I know for sure he wasn’t thinking he was going to die that night. He pulled into the parking lot, and five minutes later he was shot,” Kelly Chaisson, Christon’s wife, said.

Kelly says he was a hard-working, goal-driven, family man. His 3-year-old son, Caleb, was his entire world. “It’s depressing because he has a whole little person that doesn’t remember him on his own anymore,” she added. Their son, now 8-years-old, is only left with pictures and stories of his father, ‘the good Samaritan.’ “I just think they would have been the best of friends, and the first time I said that out loud it made me cry,” Kelly added.

Four and a half years after Chaisson was murdered, his case went to trial. His killer, Tyler Benoit, who was initially charged with second-degree murder, was convicted of manslaughter.

“We went through hell for a long time. Thankfully, we’re on the other side of justice finally. That has definitely helped a little bit because we can finally grieve properly without the court stuff and basically kind of let go in a different way, where as before we weren’t truly letting him go because we were fighting for him,” she said.

Tyler Benoit was sentenced to the maximum penalty for manslaughter, 40 years in prison with hard labor.

Chaisson’s wife says she wants to thank the community for their overwhelming support, during the hardest years of her life.