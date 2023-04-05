LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Many restaurants decide to close their doors on Easter Sunday, but there are a few who will remain open.

If you’re wanting local cuisine, you can eat out at one of these places:

Bon Temps Grill – 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bon Temps Grill is a local seafood restaurant that offers daily fresh dishes as well as craft cocktails. The restaurant offers dine in, takeout and delivery.

Social Southern Table & Bar – 10:30 a.m to 2 p.m.

Social Souther Table & Bar is a farm to table restaurant that offers homestyle food with a twist. They have many different options to choose from for everyone to enjoy.

Don’s Seafood – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Don’s Seafood serves traditional Cajun food that has been around for generations. They have a plethora of seafood and non-seafood items on their menu.

Ema’s Cafe – 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ema’s is a breakfast and brunch restaurant that serves a loaded breakfast menu, along with a lunch menu, appetizers, soups, and salads. They have a mix of Cajun food, seafood, and homestyle meals.

Spoonbill – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spoonbill has a large menu that ranges from cocktails to sandwiches. They serve different types of mexican food, seafood, burgers, salads and more.

As far as chain restaurants, there are many options for you to choose from: