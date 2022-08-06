LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Known as the ‘Johnston St. Horse,’ a statue of a horse is the newest addition to Moncus Park, but what’s the story behind it?

The iconic horse was originally found on top of the sign at Cal’s Western Store, which was located on Johnston St.

According to the Acadiana Advocate, the fiberglass statue had become a landmark that locals grew to love in the mid-1960s and up until Cal’s Western Store closed in 2018. At which point the horse was removed and eventually stashed away in the home of Lafayette Parish Assessor Conrad Comeaux.

Originally known as the University of Louisiana Horse Farm, Moncus Park seemed like the perfect fit for the final resting place of the iconic horse. So on Wednesday, the horse left the home of Comeaux and was perched right back on Johnston St. in the heart of Lafayette.