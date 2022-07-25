LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)–While many felt disappointed Friday night following the mega millions drawing, others say they are keeping their hopes alive for this Tuesday when the numbers are called again and the jackpot is a whopping $790M.

Watching the prize money climb has many excited for their chance at becoming a new millionaire.

Increasing $130M from last week, this makes it the third largest mega millions jackpot in history and the fourth largest lottery jackpot prize in the U.S. to date.

Drew Trey, a local resident and mega millions hopeful says if he wins not only is he going to Dubai but he would like to help out his community and invest.

“I will buy me some apartment complexes and I’m going to break the hood off, you know, we ain’t got to look back.”

Like Drew, many across the country are still buying lottery tickets hoping they are the lucky winner.

$2 cash gets anyone 18 or older a ticket, or for $3 you can purchase a megaplier.

If all six numbers match, the ticket holder can claim the prize.

If the jackpot isn’t won, then it will continue to increase.

With a 1 in 302.5 million chance at winning, other residents like Johnathan Ambeau says if he wins he would buy his mother a new home.

“First thing I will do you know, I will buy my mama another house. The rest I will do real estate, invest in stocks, and buy more cars I guess.

The next drawing is held Tuesday July 26 at 10 p.m.