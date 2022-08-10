LAFAYETTE, La, (KLFY) – Every day, News Ten hears complaints from renters about housing problems. This lead to News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor investigating what renters can do when they have a problem with their landlords.

Ivan Martin has been in his apartment for seven years and claims to have problems with mold, electrical issues, and additional flooring issues that haven’t been addressed by management.

“When you’re dealing with landlords like this, they don’t care about nothing but the rent being paid,” said Martin, Tenant, Ortego Apartments. “I feel that they are in violation of their lease, which is a contract,” he said.

“I’m very familiar with the landlord-tenant act, and it makes me feel like the tenant has no rights,” said Martin.

When News Ten reached out to management, they said that they were offering him a one bedroom with free storage space from his previous two bedrooms to get repairs done. Martin did not want that.

Marc Roark, an Endowed Professor at Southern University Law Center, said, “They have the right to demand from their landlord certain repairs be made to the premises when those repairs interfere with that basic right of habitability.”

A landlord has 14 days to fix repairs brought to them. If not, renters can do it themselves and deduct the value from your rental payments.

He said to keep reports of reports and know what is in your lease.

“If you have the ability to, contact the lawyer to write a letter and remind the landlord of his obligations to make certain repairs to the premises,” Roark said.

For more information, visit: AGguideToLandlordTenantLaw.pdf