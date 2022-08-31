CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Organizers of the Glow in the Cro hot air balloon festival have pulled the plug on this weekend’s event due to wet, saturated conditions from recent rains.

In a letter posted to Facebook this morning, Pelican Park Director Frank Wittenberg noted that soggy ground conditions would present too many problems to get equipment on and off the festival grounds., and noted that carnival rides had already been canceled for that same reason.

“Additionally, the current forecast is for rainy weather on both Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings, which will require us to cancel the ‘Glows’ scheduled for both nights and possibly not be able to set up any of the bands,” stated Wittenberg. “If we cannot provide the vent as it is intended, there is no point to move forward with holding it and disappointing everyone.

Wittenberg said organizers also did not want to put spectators at risk. The organization also did not want to expend major funds for a problematic event.

“We will start planning for our 2023 Glow in the Cro event in November and expect it to be bigger and better than in 2019,” said Wittenberg. “Thank you for your understanding.”