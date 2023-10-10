LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Cases of people infected with the West Nile virus have been reported in several parishes throughout Acadiana.

According to the Louisianan Department of Health (LDH), not all parishes collect and test mosquito pools for virus activity. The LDH says if a parish is not included in the report, that does not mean transmission has not occurred in that area.

The reports notes that Lafayette Parish has had five human infection cases of West Nile, St. Martin Parish one case and Iberia Parish three cases.

Mosquito Authority is a private locally owned mosquito control company. The co-owner operator Aaron Beaugh says protection is key.

“The care of the environment around your home as best as you can; so, any like children’s toys outside, buckets of water, maybe some form equipment, anything that’s holding water try to remove that water cause it’s a breeding habitat for mosquitoes,” said Beaugh.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that fortunately, most people infected with West Nile virus do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

“Any type of a repellent like burning citronella candles, off, and things of that nature. Also, take extra caution and watch out particularly in peek activity times like dusk and dawn when mosquito pressure is really high,” said Beaugh.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports two people have died from West Nile infection.

