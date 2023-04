Lafayette, La. (KLFY) The Syrie family, longtime owners of the Syrie Funeral Home in Lafayette, has announced the passing of its patriarch Wesley “Hank” Syrie who died March 30, 2023.

He was 84 years old.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Progressive Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m.

An interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

