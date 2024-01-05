LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– In Lafayette, a mail carrier is going viral after she rescued a family from a burning home. News 10 spoke to the carrier about what it feels like to be a hero.

Around 3 p.m. last Friday afternoon, Terralen Lofton was delivering mail when she heard a huge sound coming from a home nearby. She describes the moment she realized the home was up in flames.

“I was actually at the mailbox delivering mail, and I immediately heard a sound, popping, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, so when I turned around there was this huge blaze or flame, and I immediately knew that the house was on fire,” Lofton said.

Lofton said when she noticed the house was on fire, she woke up the next door neighbor and immediately called the fire department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I told them the address, 136 Radcliff Drive, and with the blink of an eye they were here to put out the fire, so I’m just thanking God that they made it in time to save the house and not only,” Lofton said. “He lady that was in the house.”

Lofton has been a mail carrier for 26 years. She said as a carrier, she has many roles in the community, one of them is making sure everyone in the neighborhood is safe.

“We’re the eyes and the ears for the people so we play many roles…we’re not just a carrier…we’re watching the neighborhood…we’re delivering the mail…I’m just grateful and I thank God that I was able to not only save the house, but also save a life”.

Lofton says she was there at the right time and place, and is happy God gave her the opportunity to save a life.

Latest Posts