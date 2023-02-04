LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Mexican cantina and grill, which already has multiple locations throughout Lafayette Parish, will be opening on Johnston St. soon.

Agave Mexican Grill and Cantina will be opening in the former Lucky’s Fire & Smoke located at 6774 Johnston Street, according to Developing Lafayette.

The restaurant is already serving up a blend of Mexican and Cajun dishes in Lafayette with locations on Vermilion St., Bertrand Dr., and Kaliste Saloom Rd. They also have a location in Youngsville which is located on Milton Avenue, according to their website.

According to Developing Lafayette, the restaurant plans to open the Johnston St. location in mid-February.

For more information visit their website or Facebook page.