LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– In Lafayette, one woman is dead after an overnight shooting. The woman’s family is now asking her killer to come forward. Known as Big Dreek by her family, 46-year-old Fredrika Stevens was shot and killed on Tenth Street just before 2 a.m. this morning. No arrests have been made.

News 10 spoke with Stevens’ family who said they are heartbroken and in shock over what has happened to her. The family said Fredrika was a pure soul, and said her life was taken way too soon.

Jonathan Thorn, Fredrika Steven’s uncle, said the entire family is still coming to terms with her murder.

“We’re still in shock,” Thorn said. “It’s still hard to come to grips of what happened because of something this sudden that nobody is actually prepared to go through. A tragedy like this is never nothing easy to accept.”

Barbara Stevens, Fredrika’s mother, describes the moment when she found out her daughter was murdered.

“I started to holler at the officers and the detectives ‘Where is my baby?’, ‘How is my baby?’ They said she’s on her way to the hospital. We got to the hospital, and we waited for a little while for them to come and tell us my baby had demised. I want whoever done this to come to justice because she did not deserve this,” Barbara Stevens said.

Fredrika’s father, Harry Alexander Sr., said the truth will be revealed and said by speaking up, you can save someone’s life.

“What’s done in the dark shall come to the light, and I just ask that whoever may know the truth of all of this please come forth, say something, cause you can make a difference in the next person’s life,” Alexander said.

Erica Richard, sister of Fredrika Stevens, sends a message to the suspects.

“Anybody, I’m begging, if y’all know my sister y’all know me, and y’all know I was her heart, so I’m begging y’all to please come forward,” Richard said. “We would like closure. We would like justice, and we would like some peace.”

Fredrika’s mother wants everyone to know her daughter’s story is not complete until justice is served.

“I want y’all to see that beautiful smile that I’m no longer going to see,” her mother said. “Her family is no longer going to see, and she always said ‘real spill.’ Real spill means be for real about yourself. Think about if it was your family member. What would you have done? What would you tell? What story can you tell? Cause the story is not finished until we get justice and find out who did this to this beautiful woman.”

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department. An investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

