CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)– The city of Carencro is upgrading their water system to help customers that have problems in their homes.

The administration at the City Hall said the upgrade is currently in progress. Charlotte Clavier, mayor of Carencro, said this project has been on the fence for about 20 years.

“The pipe is cast iron, the inside of it is rusted and its got a sticky substance to it,” Clavier said. “It has to be all changed out cause there’s a brown water problem in town. With more and more users it stirs it up more often. It’s become a problem that’s been on the books for probably 20 years.”

Clavier said while the work on the project has started, there is still a lot left to be completed.

“There is 27,000 feet of pipe to change,” Clavier said. “As of Thursday, we accomplished 700. We have a lot of work still to go. This is the beginning of the project.”

Clavier said she has the problem at her house as well, and everyone should run the water until it becomes clear.

“If you just let it run, the discoloration will disappear,” Clavier said. “I’ve had it at my house several times. You just have to let the water run.”

Clavier asks the community to be patient and said the administration is working hard to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

“I’m just asking people to have a little patience and we’re gonna work through the problem,” Clavier said. “It’s a process. It’s not a quick fix. We have a lot of work left to do, but we are working hard at fixing the problem.”

Clavier said the project is expected to take up to two years to be complete.