LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department will be shutting off water.

The water will be shut off Friday morning, Dec. 23, at all parks and recreational centers.

This is due to the upcoming hard freeze.

The water at some of the lesser occupied parks may be shut off beginning Thursday, Dec. 22.

Lafayette PARC expects to turn all water back on first thing Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Notices will be posted on all restroom doors at the parks and recreation centers.