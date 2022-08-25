LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – In Lafayette, the Public Works Department is constructing four detention ponds to prepare for future storms.

Supervising Engineer of Lafayette Consolidated Government‘s Public Works Department Frederick Trahan told KLFY News 10 that “the project entails the construction of 4 detention ponds along Coulee Ile de Cannes just north of Duhon Road.”

Trahan also said that the purpose of these projects is to relieve the Vermillion River and prevent flooding in residential areas during heavy rain.

“All of these projects are being built to lower the water surface in the major channels and laterals and the vermillion river which causes backup into developed areas.”

Depending on the weather, Trahan told News 10 that he believes the project on Duhon Road can be completed within the next two months.

“It is weather dependent but the Ile de Cannes project is very near completion, I would say weather permitting we could be finished in about a month to a month and a half.”

Additionally, Trahan said that three more detention ponds are planned for construction once legal agreements are met.