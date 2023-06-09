BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — The City of Broussard has issued a city-wide water management schedule, effective immediately.

According to the city’s Facebook post, an alternating schedule is needed to avoid low water pressure caused by automated lawn watering during the peak hours of late afternoon and evening.

The alternating lawn watering schedule should be followed according to address number. Even addresses are permitted to water lawns Sunday, Wednesday and Friday between the hours of midnight and 2 p.m. Odd addresses are permitted to water lawns Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between the hours of midnight and 2 p.m. No homes should water lawns on Monday.

The water conservation ordinance is in effect until Saturday, September 30.