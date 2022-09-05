LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Eight organizations are getting together to collect water for Jackson, Mississippi.

On Tuesday, September 6, eight organizations are getting together to put on a water collection drive for residents of Jackson, Mississippi.

The collection will take place on the grounds of the Northgate Mall parking lot from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It will be in front of the external entrance of the former Transcom Building facing Moss Street.

Due to a lack of water pressure in Mississippi, there has been a water crisis in Jackson.