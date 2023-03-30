UPDATE: 5:45 P.M.: Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux says he will defy pressure to resign and dismissed “armchair” critics amid outrage over what he says was his “manhandling” of a traffic crash involving now former city councilwoman Kayla Reaux.

“A friend left my house, a friend got into an accident and a friend called me for help and I responded.”

The chief does say he welcomes an investigation.

Following an executive session, the council voted to begin an investigation.

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The City of Youngsville is holding a special meeting after the resignation of Councilwoman Kayla Menard Reaux.

