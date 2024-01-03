LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — History will be made today in the Cajundome, where Monique Blanco Boulet will take the oath of office to become the next Mayor-President of Lafayette. Blanco will be the first woman to hold the office.
The newly elected city and parish council members will also be sworn in.
