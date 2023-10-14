LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Take a look at what the solar eclipse looks like from downtown Lafayette on the Lafayette Science Museums live stream.
The solar eclipse is set to peak at noon.
The live stream can be viewed here.
by: Shea Duplechain
Posted:
Updated:
by: Shea Duplechain
Posted:
Updated:
LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Take a look at what the solar eclipse looks like from downtown Lafayette on the Lafayette Science Museums live stream.
The solar eclipse is set to peak at noon.
The live stream can be viewed here.