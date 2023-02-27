LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of three Mexican nationals for dealing drugs and weapons in Acadiana.

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber, three apartments at the Ille De Cannes Apartments were raided. The apartments were linked to the three arrested. A significant amount of drugs, guns and cash were found, as well as homemade suppressors for the weapons.

Daniel Paz-Ibara, Antanasio Rivera Alvarado and Florentio Arraga were arrested. The three men were also in the United States illegally.

The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and SWAT divisions were involved, as well as the Department of Homeland Security.