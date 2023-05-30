LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Area drivers cried foul over what they perceived to be a “tinted window” checkpoint on Friday in Lafayette Parish.

Louisiana State Trooper Thomas Gossen says a “tinted window” checkpoint was not held.

Trooper Gossen says with the support of local law enforcement agencies an Occupant Protection Stationary Detail was held as part of The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s (LHSC) “Click It or Ticket” campaign. “Our main goal here is to keep people safe especially with summertime coming. We’re out of school and there is a lot more traffic on the road,” Gossen stated.

Gossen reports 240 cars drove through the safety checkpoint. Tickets issued included:

33 seatbelt tickets

6 No-child restraint tickets

2 two window tint violations.

“There were also 2 with no driver’s license, no insurance for 2, and no vehicle registration for 2. It wasn’t a window tint violation checkpoint at all. We don’t do those, but the question becomes ‘I bought my vehicle like that.’ It doesn’t make it legal,” Gossen added.

Gossen says law enforcement during the detail taught 10 people how to install child safety seats; and gave 7 seats to those who were without a seat or had a seat of incorrect size.