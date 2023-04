LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a burglary suspect.

Phillip Wilson, 62, of Lafayette, is wanted by Lafayette Police for the burglary of multiple churches and schools in the Lafayette area within the last few weeks.

Police are asking if anyone has any information regarding Mr. Wilson’s whereabouts to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. Remember your tips will remain anonymous.