LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Wallace Johnson, long time Acadiana store owner and boudin maker, passed away in his sleep Wednesday night.

Johnson, 94, was the owner of Johnson’s Grocery in Eunice which was a staple of the community. After the store closed three years ago, Johnson began working at Johnson’s Boucanière which is a restaurant opened by his daughter and son-in-law in Lafayette.

Johnson worked at the restaurant for three years providing boudin and other Cajun-style meats. He was also known for his skillfully made origami boats and spinners which he would give to customers at the store.

On May 17, Johnson’s Boucanière announced in a Facebook post that Johnson had entered hospice care. The post also says, “Please know that he loves all of his family, friends and customers.”

Today, Johnson’s Boucanière announced on Facebook that Johnson died last night of natural causes. The restaurant will be closed this Saturday and Sunday to mourn his death.