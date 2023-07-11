LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Residents on Walker Road in Lafayette are celebrating after the long-awaited completion of a drainage project.

The drainage project for Walker Road is finally completed after being on the fence for years. Many residents are ecstatic about the flooding problems being gone.

After years of dealing with drainage problems, residents in the area now have the project to look forward to.

Grace Citizen, a resident, said the high water kept her from leaving her home for hours.

“Sometimes if I wasn’t home and the heavy rain came,” Citizen said. “I couldn’t come in for like three hours. And that was awful.”

Citizen said it feels amazing to know that she no longer has to worry about the water when the heavy rain comes again.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’m so happy because I’ve been living back here for quite a while, years, and now I don’t have to worry about if I’m out and the heavy rain comes I can’t get back home or if I got an appointment I can’t get out to go,” Citizen said. “So that’s a wonderful feeling.”

Citizen said everybody in the neighborhood would agree with her that the project is a relief.

With the drainage system in place, residents in the area no longer have to worry about the hazard of overflowing water.