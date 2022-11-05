LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – As college football fans all across Louisiana prepare for the big game between the LSU Tigers and rivals Alabama Crimson Tide, News 10 visited Walk-On’s off of Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette to see how they are preparing for the biggest game of the year.

As the sports bar was founded by former LSU athletes, Tiger games have always been a big deal at any Walk-On’s restaurant in the state.

That is especially true when they are battling Alabama.

Walk-On’s server Erika Robideaux told News 10 that the restaurant knows this is a big day and the front of the house is prepared for anything.

“We will have all of our servers come in to get us all riled up and ready for the game. We pretty much all get together and get ourselves excited,” Robideaux said.

As the front prepares for the big rush coming their way, the back of the house anticipates a big night as well.

Kitchen manager Hunter Chauvin told News 10 that he is preparing his workers for a very busy night.

“We get really busy but we stay on top of it, keep the kitchen ready, motivated, and on task then we can get through it,” he said.

LSU fans and Alabama fans have a lot to anticipate in this big match-up and are looking forward to watching the tigers take on the tide once again.