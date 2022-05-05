LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette-based delivery service Waitr announced today that its workers will bring concession food directly to your seat at Ragin’ Cajun home baseball games at Russo Park starting this Friday, May 6.

The service said it has teamed up with UL Athletics to allow fans to skip the lines at concession stands through the Waitr app.

“By scanning the Stadium Delivery QR code (found in seats and signage all around the ballpark), you will have access to the full concession stand menu,” stated Waitr Media Relations Director Dean Turcol. “Simply order what you want, perhaps your favorite hot dog and fries, and a Waitr runner will deliver it straight to your seat.”

Turcol said the app also has pickup window locations at the ballpark, giving fans another option to get food and avoid the concession lines.

“The addition of Waitr’s new mobile in-stadium delivery creates a new level of convenience for Cajun fans,” said Kevin Burke, Director of Business Development at Waitr. “There’s nothing better than catching a ballgame with friends and family … and now there’s no reason to ever miss a pitch.”