LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Acadiana, it’s that time of year again. KLFY’S FoodNet Food for Families Food Drive is back, and volunteers are needed.

The 37th annual FoodNet food for Families Food Drive is just days away and Ben Broussard with Catholic Charities of Acadiana says this is a way people can give back to those in need.

“So we’ll be set up at the Cajundome all day on Dec. 12, along with the KLFY krewe and a lot of festivities,” said Broussard.

Volunteers are needed to help receive, sort, and stock donations. Tommy Kreamer says being able to give back allows hungry families to receive a helping hand, especially during the holiday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We live in an area that loves people, and a very, very caring community. And just to be a little part of that process to help a little bit means a lot to us,” said Kreamer. “Especially during the holidays. And we know people are suffering out there, times are tough, and we just want to be able to lend a hand to everybody, in Acadiana that needs a hand up.”

He says it’s meaningful to volunteer during events like FoodNet’s food for Families Food Drive, because there are families in need and what better way to help curb food insecurity than by making sure a little time is donated to the cause.

“Well, I think the most important thing is if everybody in our area takes a little time out of their lives to help others, then our whole community will benefit by that,” said Kreamer.

Broussard says there still time to sign up if you’d like to be a volunteer.

“We still have volunteer opportunities available for folks who want to work both at the Cajundome and also at the FoodNet facility will be making runs back and forth all day long and trying to work to, you know, efficiently handle the inventory that comes in,” said Broussard.

In addition to non-perishable food, monetary donations can also be made.

Latest Posts