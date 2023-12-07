LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)—A vigil was held tonight for 47-year-old Fredrika Stevens of Lafayette. The vigil just started on Tenth Street where Stevens was shot and later died. A large turnout of family and friends of Stevens showed up to show their respects to someone her mother said was always the life of the party.

“Very smart. Very talented. She did hair. She did nails. She rapped. She can decorate anything and make it look good,” Fredrika Stevens’ mother, Barbara Stevens, said.

Stevens was shot early Saturday morning near Tenth and Plum Street. She was pronounced dead at the hospital hours later. Now Stevens’s loved ones look to move on but never forget the joy she brought to everyone in her life.

“A single shot to my child’s body took her life,” Barbra Stevens said. “Probably a stranger. If it wasn’t a stranger, they wouldn’t have to fight because she was loved that much by everybody.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fredrika Stevens’ mother shared a message to anyone with information regarding whoever is responsible for her daughter’s death.

“I have a Facebook page that y’all could go on,” she said. “If you want to be anonymous, just go on and or tell the police what you know. All I’m asking is somebody to tell the truth.”

The family would like to let everyone know they are putting together fundraiser benefits this weekend as they look to raise money to lay Fredrika Stevens to rest. You can find all the information on the family’s Facebook pages if you are interested in helping out.

Latest Posts