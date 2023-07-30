BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)– Family and friends of Javion Batiste gathered for a balloon release and candlelight vigil to honor his life and legacy.

18-year-old Javion batiste was first reported missing on July 15 after leaving his grandmother’s home. Two days later, his car was found in New Iberia.

Loved ones and volunteers searched for days looking for Javion. Just four days after his car was discovered, his body was found in a sugarcane field in New Iberia. Lonnie Batiste, Javion’s aunt, told News 10 she hopes whoever is responsible for what happened to him, turns themselves in.

Family and loved ones gathered at Benoit Park in Broussard to not only remember Javion but also encourage and support his family. Nichole Jagneaux, Javion’s mother, said she’s thankful to everyone who has supported her family during this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I wanted to say it turned out to be a beautiful vigil,” Jagneaux said. “I appreciate everybody who played a part in planning, everybody who played a part in being here, singing, praising, worshiping, just giving you know God’s testimony. I just wanted to thank everyone.”

Jagneaux said she knows it is hard, but with the same passion she used to find her son, she was not going to stop until she found her son’s killer.

“I wasn’t going to stop until I found my child, and with that same passion, I will not stop until I find my son’s killer and bring my son to justice.”