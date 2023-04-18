SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– Nine million Americans served during the Vietnam War era. Rangers of the Army’s premier infantry force, known for conducting raids and assault missions, are in that number. The infantry is regarded as L Company, 75th Infantry.

Every year, rangers who served in Vietnam reunite in various places nationwide. Later this week, the rangers will reunite in Scott for the next L company, 75th infantry Reunion beginning on April 20.

Scott and Lafayette Fire Departments will display a large American flag at the Entrance of Holiday Inn in Scott to welcome and thank the rangers for their sacrifice. The flag will fly from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 20.