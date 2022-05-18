LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was sentenced to prison on Friday, May 13 following his January conviction for an armed robbery and shooting at a tobacco store that almost killed a man, according to a press release from the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Kevin J. Auguillard, 29, of Lafayette, was sentenced by District Judge Michele Billeaud to 30 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for attempted first-degree murder after a July 10, 2020 shooting in the parking lot of a Lafayette convenience store. He was also sentenced by the Court to serve 25 years hard labor for armed robbery and 20 years hard labor for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Auguillard was convicted by a unanimous Lafayette jury on January 20, 2022.

In a sentencing hearing on Friday, May 13, the Court heard testimony from the victim, who had been shot in the abdomen, underwent several surgeries, and will continue dealing with the effects of his injuries. The victim was asked to tell the judge what sentencing Auguillard should receive.

The courtroom gasped when the victim said that Auguillard should get the death penalty.

However, the death penalty was not possible in this case, and Auguillard faced a maximum total sentence of 169 years.

District Attorney Don Landry noted that the victim and his family had consistently communicated and cooperated with his office. Landry also said that victims are needed in prosecuting violent crimes, and to testify at trial when the time comes.

Felony prosecutor Frederick Welter filed a Habitual Offender Bill of Information after the conviction, which alleges that Auguillard is a fourth felony offender and that his sentence should be enhanced under the Habitual Offender law. He faces up to life in prison under that law.

Auguillard was arraigned on that new bill of information and a trial date will be set after discovery is complete.