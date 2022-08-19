LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One victim is in the hospital after an altercation on Friday turned into a shooting.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue on Friday around Noon after receiving reports of a shooting. On arrival, officers found a male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was on scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

Investigations indicate two male individuals were involved in a physical altercation. During the altercation one of the individuals pulled a gun and fired a shot, which struck the victim. Detectives are on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600.