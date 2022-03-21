LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Vice President Kamala Harris flew into Lafayette Regional Airport on Monday.

Vice President Harris arrived around 11:00 a.m. and was immediately taken to Sunset, Louisiana. Employees of the Acadiana Automotive Group were able to see the plane fly overhead as it arrived and departed the airport. “We love the way they come in over our big American Flag and fly across to the airport. It’s always neat to see that,” car dealership General Manager, Glen Fristcher said.

Before the vice president’s plane landed on the runway, a helicopter circled within the airspace over the airport. Several minutes later, her plane pierced through the clouds aiming for the runway.

“We saw it. It just came right over here and just made a big beautiful landing. They’re probably on the back tarmac somewhere; it was another great sight,” Fristcher stated.

A few workers within the airport say they were able to get a glimpse of Harris’ airplane. However, a few passengers had to admit their visit to Acadiana kept them busy and they missed out. “The place where we were staying didn’t have cable. They had all kinds of HULU and ROKU. I have no idea how to use that,” an airport passenger explained.

The two passengers said they came in for a wedding and that kept them out of the loop of local happenings. “We were out of touch I guess,” the passenger added.

“Oh my goodness this is wonderful. Oh, God bless her. She’s here safe and that’s good,” the other passenger said. Vice President Harris’ flight departed from Lafayette around 4:00 p.m.