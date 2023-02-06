LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Acadiana Veteran Alliance (AVA) is inviting veteran job seekers to an AVA and NextOp Veteran employment readiness workshop and hiring event.

AVA said that veterans will have the opportunity to hear presentations from the attending companies and receive a brief overview of interview techniques.

The session will be followed by mock round-robin style interviews with each of the attending companies and after each round, the companies will provide feedback to the candidates, AVA said.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Feb. 9 at MacLaff, Inc., located at 106 Oak Way Lane.

Click here, for more information or to register.