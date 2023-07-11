LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Attention all beer lovers, Vermilionville is hosting their annual Acadiana Brew Haha event that features elements for all!

Acadiana Brew Haha is an event that features the history and culture of beer and brewing in Louisiana. Local breweries and beers, and the people who make it all happen, will be featured at the event as well.

Acadiana Brew Haha will take place on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., tickets are $20.

There will also be live music at the event with performers including Ask for Ashley, and Corey Ledet Zydeco.

According to the release, “All ticket-holders will receive this year’s official souvenir mug, to handle your tastings all day! And of course, you’ll want to make your preferences known, so each guest will have a ticket to vote for the coveted People’s Choice award. The other, Acadiana Brew Haha 2023! will be determined by a panel of *very* auspicious judges!”

The event schedule is as follows: