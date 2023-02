UPDATE, 10:50 A.M.: The bridge is open again.

ORIGINAL, 9:10 A.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion River bridge on E. Broussard road will be closed for emergency bridge repairs.

The closure should last until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Detour routes include Milton Avenue, Verot School Rd. and Ambassador Caffery at Johnston St.