VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old runaway.

Savannah Collins, 15, ran away from a foster residence in Abbeville, Louisiana.

Collins was last seen leaving the residence on Feb. 9, at approximately 1:48 a.m., possibly picked up by a dark colored SUV.

Collins, and her 5 siblings, were recently placed in foster care due to medical neglect in the custody of their mother. Collins was in temporary foster care in Abbeville, La for 10 days.

It is believed that Collins ran away after learning DCFS was going to be placing her with a relative in Bunkie, Louisiana.

Collins is believed to be in Lafayette or Opelousas. Collins is entered into NCIC as Missing.

If she is located or anyone has any information, please contact Sergeant Josh Hebert at 337-898-4403, your local law enforcement agency or 911.