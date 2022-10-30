YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Youngsville Sports Complex sign has been destroyed after a vehicle crashed into it, according to the Youngsville Police Department (YPD).

YPD said that around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, police responded to the crash, located at Chemin Metairie and Detente Rd. to find the sign destroyed.

Officers then canvassed the area and located the suspect’s vehicle on Guillot Rd.

The suspect was given summons for hit-and-run, according to YPD.

Note: A summons is considered an arrest, the suspect was let go on a citation.

No injuries were reported.

Courtesy of YPD

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mayor Ken Ritter commented on the destroyed sign and said, “We will rebuild. You can’t keep a good roundabout down!”