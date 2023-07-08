SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Fire Department responded to a major vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

According to Scott Fire Department, when they responded to the scene they found the vehicle, which was traveling Westbound, crashed into a semi-tractor trailer, and stopped underneath the trailer.

Due to the damage of the vehicle, rescue personnel with The Lafayette Fire Department were requested to the scene to help. Authorities were able to safely extract the driver.

According to authorities, the driver was then transported, via medical helicopter, to a local hospital in serious condition.