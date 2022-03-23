CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Vanessa Knott has been named as Carencro High School’s new principal. Knott has served as vice principal since August 2021.

Knott has served in the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) for the last 25 years in various aspects. She’s been a teacher, instructional leader, data analyst, and assistant principal.

Prior to her time at Carencro High, Knott served as an assistant principal at Northside High as well, where she graduated high school. She’s also a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL) and earned her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from LSU-Shreveport in 2016.

LPSS said in a press release that Knott is committed to ensuring all students learn to their maximum potential.

“Ms. Knott has a proven and successful professional record, most recently stepping into the acting principal role for the last several months at Carencro High School,” LPSS Superintendent Trosclair said. “She has done a tremendous job as acting principal and I know she will lead Carencro High School to excellence!”

Knott is a four-time LEF Teacher Award nominee and was named Teacher of the Year for L.J. Allman in 2012 and for Carencro Middle in 2000.