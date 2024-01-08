LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A vacant home was burned down on Sunday night, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

LFD said firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of W. Gilman Street at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday. The building was a vacant single-family home, and when firefighters arrived on scene the home was fully emerged in flames.

Officials said emergency crews were able to get the fire under control within ten minutes, but the home heavy fire damage.

According to neighbors, the home had been vacant for several months. Unknown individuals were scene going in and out of the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

