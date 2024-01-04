LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A home is severely damaged after a Lafayette house fire that happened in the 200 block of Friendship Street Wednesday night, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.
At 7:07 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames from a bedroom window and were able to put out the fire rapidly. The fire started in the bedroom, according to fire officials.
LFD said the home has heavy fire damage, but there were no occupants in there at the time of the incident. The owners of the residence said the home was empty for almost six months, and there was not a utility service for it.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Latest Posts
- Fire at Tyreek Hill’s home started by child playing with cigarette lighter
- Elderly man escapes Lafayette house fire, neighbor’s home and car damaged
- Vacant home heavily damaged after Lafayette fire Wednesday night
- Monroe man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting victim since she was 13 years old
- Actress Glynis Johns, ‘Mary Poppins’ star, dies at 100