LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– US Senator Bill Cassidy visits South Louisiana Community College and speaks to the Rotary Club of Lafayette Thursday.

Cassidy toured SLCC’s HVAC, Electrical and Machine Tool Departments in the Ardion Building, where he saw the hands-on learning experiences for the students.

“The visit of Senator Cassidy to our Lafayette Campus provided an excellent opportunity to highlight our region’s short-term workforce training programs that put local residents to work quickly in high-wage, high-demand jobs,” Vincent June, chancellor of SLCC, said.

Cassidy witnessed the technical programs and facilities of SLCC while also speaking to students, including those from the Student Government Association. The Culinary Department concluded Cassidy’s tour with refreshments, according to SLCC.

“These kids are preparing a better future for themselves, our communities, our state and our nation,” Cassidy said. “As they improve themselves, they help us all. And SLCC’s programs are doing great work.”

Cassidy spoke to the Rotary Club about the advantages of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, including finances for flood mitigation and electrical grid development.

“There’s going to prosperity in south Louisiana and throughout Louisiana because of the private investment being triggered by public investment in this region,” Cassidy said. “There will also be dollars available to complete I-49 South.”

Since the IIJA took effect, Cassidy announced that Project Cypress in southwest Louisiana will be getting $500 to $600 million to develop a Direct Air Capture hub—the largest award in the whole country from the infrastructure law, according to Cassidy.

Lafayette Parish was granted $4.48 million to help 18 properties with flood prevention efforts, and the IIJA included $3.5 billion in flood mitigation assistance grants with $1 billion in Building Resilient Infrastructures and Communities grants.

“As an organization that serves Lafayette, we appreciate Senator Cassidy’s service to our area,” Kay Theunissen, president of the Rotary Club of Lafayette. “His infrastructure bill will make us safer from flooding and create new jobs for the energy industry, and his efforts to reform flood insurance are invaluable for us and our neighbors. We appreciate his leadership.”