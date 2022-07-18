LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The rapid growing activity of Axe Throwing is now making its way to Lafayette.

Urban Axe Throwing is set to open on July 22, and will be located at 318 Bertrand Dr. (formerly the I Love Kickboxing Gym).

This fun new way to spend birthday parties, team-building events, or to blow off some steam consists of standing 10 to 12 feet from a target and using one or two hands to throw an axe at the target. Typically the target consists of a bullseye, which is worth the most points. The further you throw your axe from the bullseye, the fewer points you get.

At Urban Axe Throwing, they will have nine throwing bays equipped with a digital target system where you can try your hand at throwing axes and ninja stars in a variety of games from tic-tac-toe, to duck hunter.

Urban Axe Throwing will be open Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday’s 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also book a bay online on the Urban Axe Throwing website.