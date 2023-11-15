LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– More than $64,000 will be distributed to 15 classrooms or school projects in the Lafayette Parish School System.

United Way of Acadiana announced its 2023-2024 Education Innovation Grant

recipients, who were all chosen through an application process. After passing out funds, it will total to an investment of $64,589 into these schools.

Those awarded Education Innovation Grants include:

This Mustang Is No Joke – W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center

Breathe and Move at Woodvale – Woodvale Elementary School

Breathe and Move at Burke – Charles M. Burke Elementary School

Reading Rams: A School-Wide Approach to Improving Literacy – Edgar Martin Middle School

The American Dream Starts Here – Lafayette Middle School

Pelican Book Vending Machine – L. Leo Judice Elementary

Show Your Work! – Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary

The Art of Abstraction – Edgar Martin Middle School Gifted Enrichment Program

Evangeline French Festival – Evangeline Elementary School

Reading Rocks in Kindergarten! – Woodvale Elementary

Promoting Mindfulness through Picture Books and Art – Carencro High School Library

SWAMPS (Sharing Wetlands, Art, Mentorship, & Phenomenon with Students) – Charles M. Burke Elementary

Butterfly Gardens and School Beautification Project – Northside High School

Spring Musical Set Design and Construction – Southside High School

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) and Literacy – A Path to a New Curriculum – Milton Elementary/Middle School

Even after merging with the Lafayette Education Foundation in 2021, United Way of Acadiana continues to work towards awarding school grants in an effort to offer teachers support and motivate students to succeed academically while completing their levels of schooling.

“We are thrilled to support these teachers and their classrooms in their mission to create engaging, innovative, and inclusive learning environments,” UWA Director of Impact Micah Nicholas said. “We recognize the vital role teachers play in shaping the minds and futures of students. This grant aims to empower educators by providing them with the necessary resources, tools, and opportunities to elevate their teaching practices and enhance the overall classroom experience.”

