LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A United Airlines flight that departed from Houston and was on its way to Charlotte reportedly made an emergency landing at the Lafayette Regional Airport Monday afternoon.

According to a flight-tracking website, flightaware.com, UA6081 departed from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) at 2:40 p.m. Central Time, bound to land at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), but the flight was diverted and landed at Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) at 3:16 p.m.

A Twitter user tweeted that the plane looked to be descending into Lafayette due to a general emergency. Another user replied saying that there was a pressurization malfunction, but the plane landed in Lafayette safely. He said in another tweet that it sounded like it was a sensor and the plane landed out of caution.