SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – High winds caused a trash fire in Scott to spread to a neighboring property.

According to the Scott Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a trash fire in the 500 block of Rue Bon Secours around 4:25 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters found a grass fire that had spread to the privacy fence of the neighboring property. They quickly brought the fire under control.

Flower bed on neighboring property

Fence line on neighboring property

The home did not receive any structural damage, the interior of the home was filled with smoke. An investigation showed that high winds caused an unattended trash fire to spread to the neighbor’s property. No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.