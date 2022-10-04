LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The University of Louisiana at Lafayette welcomes its largest first-time freshman class in five years.

With a total of 2,885 freshmen enrolled at UL Lafayette for the Fall 2022 semester, it creates a 7.1% increase from last year, which was 2,693 freshman.

Thirty-one percent of the Fall 2022 freshmen are STEM majors. STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, disciplines that place a heavy focus on student research.

This freshman class is also standing out because thirty-two percent of them are first-generation students whose parents have not earned a college degree.

The class is also known for academic achievement. It has an average high school cumulative GPA of 3.41.